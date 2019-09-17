Pirates closer, who lives in Central Florida, accused of child solicitation

PITTSBURGH - A 28-year-old All-Star relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who lives in St. Cloud, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of soliciting a child for sex, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE agents said Felipe Vazquez was arrested at his Pittsburgh apartment on charges of solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to minors.

Vazquez was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Lee County, according to the FDLE.

Agents said their investigation began in August after receiving information that Vazquez was possibly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who lives in Lee County.

The victim, now 15 years old, had a relationship with Vazquez over text messages and received a video from him in July, officials said. According to the FDLE, Vazquez performed a sex act in the video and sent the girl texts suggesting they would meet to have sex after the baseball season was over.

FDLE agents and Pennsylvania State Police took several electronic devices from Vazquez's apartment, officials said.

Vazquez was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and will face extradition to Lee County. His case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Court.

According to ESPN, Vazquez will be placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.