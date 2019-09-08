Pride falls to Reign 3-1

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

TACOMA, Wash. - Orlando Pride fell 3-1 to host Reign FC Saturday night in Tacoma. After 22 minutes, the match was delayed two hours due to lightning that surrounded Cheney Stadium.

"You know, there were 14 minutes of madness where we allowed three goals that just weren't good enough and then, I'm really proud of the team after that point. To have a rain delay, to go down three goals and then to come back in the last 70 minutes and, effectively, win the game 1-nil, that shows what we should have done from the start. It's just a wasted, short amount of time that you can't have in this league, especially against a team that are chasing to be in the playoffs," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said.

Darian Jenkins scored 2 goals within 12 minutes of the match for Reign FC.

Bev Yanez scored the team's third before 20 minutes had been played.

Camila would go on to score from the penalty spot for Orlando, her first goal of the season.

"I was proud of them, I'm going to remain proud of them for their 70-minute performance and then we have to wipe those other minutes away," Skinner said.

The Pride return home to play against the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

