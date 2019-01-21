Pro Bowl Guide: (Free) things to do ahead of NFL all-star game in Orlando

Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the NFC carries the ball against the AFC during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl will be held Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, but there several events leading up to the game, most of which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Fans can watch their favorite football stars practice ahead of the game Wednesday through Friday for free. Learn more information here.

The 2019 Pro Bowl Experience will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Disney. It's a free interactive zone, with activities for the whole family. The experience opens daily at 10 a.m.

Also, the Punt, Pass and Kick and national flag championship games will be held at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

For a full list of events, visit NFL.com. For details about parking, transportation, tailgating, bag policy and more, check out campingworldstadium.com.

For those interested in attending the Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m., tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

