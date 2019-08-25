Pride can't win 2nd straight, lose 2-1 to Spirit

WASHINGTON - A winning streak continues to elude the Orlando Pride this season.

The Pride's quest to win consecutive games for the first time this year was thwarted Saturday in Washington as the Washington Spirit earned a 2-1 win over the Pride.

Ashley Hatch of the Spirit scored the game-winner in the 59th minute for Washington, which opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a goal by Crystal Thomas.

Marta tied the game for the Pride on a goal in the 31st minute, but that was all the scoring the Pride (4-12-2) could generate.

Next up for the Pride is a game in Tacoma on Sept. 7 against the Reign.



