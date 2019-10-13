Pride ends season with 2-2 tie against Reign FC

ORLANDO - A rough season for Orlando Pride ended Saturday fittingly without a win, but at the same time at least without a loss and a couple of goals scored.

Marta scored in the 86h minute to help the Pride salvage a 2-2 tie against Reign FC at Exploria Stadium.

Rachel Hill scored in the 24th minute to put the Pride up 1-0, but the Reign scored twice in a span of seven minutes before halftime to take a 2-1 lead.

The Pride finished the season with the worst record in the NWSL, going 4-16-4.



