Orlando Pride

Pride ends season with 2-2 tie against Reign FC

Pride end up with worst record in NWSL

By Keith Dunlap - Graham Media Group

ORLANDO - A rough season for Orlando Pride ended Saturday fittingly without a win, but at the same time at least without a loss and a couple of goals scored. 

Marta scored in the 86h minute to help the Pride salvage a 2-2 tie against Reign FC at Exploria Stadium.

Rachel Hill scored in the 24th minute to put the Pride up 1-0, but the Reign scored twice in a span of seven minutes before halftime to take a 2-1 lead. 

The Pride finished the season with the worst record in the NWSL, going 4-16-4. 
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.