ORLANDO - A long season is down to one final game for the Orlando Pride following another loss Saturday.

Goals from Ashley Hatch (5th minute), Crystal Thomas (62nd minute) and Tiffany McCarty (85th minute) lifted the Washington Spirit to a 3-0 win over the Pride at Exploria Stadium.

The Pride, who clinched the worst record in the league (4-16-3) with the loss, will finish their season next Saturday at home against Reign FC.

