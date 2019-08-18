Pride get shut out again, lose 2-0 to Utah

ORLANDO - The season-long problem of scoring goals is rearing its head again for the Orlando Pride.

For the second straight game and eighth time this season, the Pride were shut out, this time by the Utah Royals, who earned a 2-0 win at Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

World Cup standout Christen Press scored in the 60th minute ,and then Amy Rodriguez added an insurance goal in the 77th minute for the Royals, who improved to 3-0 against the Pride this season.

Orlando (3-11-3) lost for the third time in its last four games and will have a short turnaround before playing at Chicago on Wednesday.

