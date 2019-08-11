Pride lose to Dash after long layoff

ORLANDO - After a three-week layoff, the Orlando Pride couldn’t do what it hasn’t done all season, which is win consecutive games.

In their first game since July 20, the Pride lost a game devoid of many offensive chances, falling 1-0 to the Houston Dash on Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

A goal on a penalty kick by Houston's Rachel Daly in the 87th minute turned out to be the only scoring of the game.

Offensive chances were few in the game, with the Pride only have three shots on goal to two for the Dash.

The Pride (3-10-2) will next host the Utah Royals at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

