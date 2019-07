One goal is all it took for the Orlando Pride get back in the win column Saturday.

Marisa Viggiano scored in the 23rd minute to lift the Pride to a 1-0 win over Sky Blue (New Jersey) at Exploria Stadium.

It was the first time the Pride shut out an opponent this season.

The Pride improved to 3-9-2 on the season and will have some time off before hosting the Houston Dash on Aug. 10.



