Pride routed again by league-leading Courage, 6-1

It was yet another blowout loss for the Orlando Pride against the league-leading North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

The Courage scored early and often and routed the Pride for a third time this year, this time 6-1 in North Carolina in a matchup of first versus last in the National Women's Soccer League standings.

The Courage finished 3-0 against the Pride this season, outscoring Orlando in those games, 14-1.

North Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime and a 4-0 lead after the 78th minute, before Orlando finally got on the board in the 82nd minute on a goal by Rachel Hill to make it 4-1 North Carolina.

But the Courage added two more goals to complete their onslaught.

The Pride (4-15-2) will next play at New Jersey against Sky Blue on Sept. 29.

