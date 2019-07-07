Pride sets season high for goals, earns 4-3 win over Washington

ORLANDO - The biggest offensive outburst of the season helped the Orlando Pride earn an upset Saturday.

The Pride scored a season-high four goals, which was good enough to lift them to a 4-3 win over the Washington Spirit at Orlando City Stadium in a game delayed 50 minutes by inclement weather.

With the game tied 2-2 at halftime, Marta scored twice in the second half, once in the 48th minute and again in the 78th minute, to give the Pride a 4-2 lead.

Washington scored in extra time to make it interesting at the end, but it wasn’t enough.

Chioma Ubogagu and Rachel Hill scored in the first half for the Pride, who improved to 2-8-2 on the season.

Next up for the Pride is a game at the Portland Thorns on July 14.

