Orlando Pride

'We have the same arm!' Photo of Orlando soccer player, fan goes viral

Carson Pickett 'fist-bumps' 2-year-old Joseph Tidd

IG: tiddbit_outta_hand

ORLANDO, Fla. - A photo of an Orlando Pride soccer player greeting a young fan has gone viral. 

The picture shows Pride defender Carson Pickett "fist-bumping" 2-year-old Joseph Tidd. 

More Sports Headlines

Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, "We have the same arm!'" 

You can tell how happy he was – just look at that smile! 

Pickett is from Jacksonville and played at St. Johns Country Day School. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.