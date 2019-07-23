'We have the same arm!' Photo of Orlando soccer player, fan goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. - A photo of an Orlando Pride soccer player greeting a young fan has gone viral.

The picture shows Pride defender Carson Pickett "fist-bumping" 2-year-old Joseph Tidd.

Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, "We have the same arm!'"

You can tell how happy he was – just look at that smile!

Pickett is from Jacksonville and played at St. Johns Country Day School.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.