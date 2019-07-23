'We have the same arm!' Photo of Orlando soccer player, fan goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. - A photo of an Orlando Pride soccer player greeting a young fan has gone viral.
The picture shows Pride defender Carson Pickett "fist-bumping" 2-year-old Joseph Tidd.
Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, "We have the same arm!'"
You can tell how happy he was – just look at that smile!
Pickett is from Jacksonville and played at St. Johns Country Day School.
Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett ! ⚽️ I love fist bumping her.🤜 If you can't tell she makes me smile, double chin and all! . . . Swipe ➡️ to see how big my smile gets after I fist bumped her. I couldn't stop giggling! 😁 Carson is such a great role model.
