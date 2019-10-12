Tacko Fall returns to Orlando in game against Magic

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tacko Fall returned to Orlando Friday night as the Boston Celtics played against the Orlando Magic in the preseason.

Fall entered the game at the Amway Center with about six minutes left in the game.

The crowd was chanting "We want Tacko," before he entered the game.

And "We want @tackofall99" chants have started here at Amway.



So do we!!! pic.twitter.com/anu7jsUcbW — UCF Men's Hoops (@UCF_MBB) October 12, 2019

The former University Central Florida Knight was greeted with cheers while the song "It's Raining Tacos" played over the audio system.

The center brought in two rebounds and had an assist in Boston's 100-75 win over the Magic.

Fall scored 1,160 points, brought in 887 rebounds and dished out 50 assists in his four years at UCF.

And the ovation for the big fella here in Orlando! #BuiltByUCF ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cN03ynW4rP — UCF Men's Hoops (@UCF_MBB) October 12, 2019



