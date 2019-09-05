Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers start the 2019 season at Raymond James Stadium with a 4:05 p.m. start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Bucs finished the 2018 season at 5-11, resulting in a fourth place finish in the NFC South.

The 49ers finished the 2018 season at 4-12, resulting in a third place finish in the NFC West.

San Francisco did not win a game on the road in 2018.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber and Lindsay Czarniak, according to a report from programminginsider.com.

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 1-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.5.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.