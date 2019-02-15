This Florida 7-year-old is smashing track and field records

TAMPA, Fla. - When the 2028 Olympics come to Los Angeles, you might want to remember the name of a Florida 7-year-old boy already being dubbed the next Usian Bolt.

Rudolph Ingram Jr., also known as “Blaze the Great,” recently set a new 100-meter dash record for 8 and under at 13.48 seconds, which is just more than three seconds behind the record for the 17-and 18-year-old group set in 1987, according to USA Track & Field records.

Watching videos of his speed is truly amazing. The other kids competing against him don't even have a chance to catch up. He's that fast.

According to his Instagram account, Rudolph's top speeds go up to 15.63 mph.

Rudolph has almost 400,000 Instagram followers and his posts with his record-smashing races earn hundreds of thousands of views.

He’s also starting to receive praise from professional athletes, including LeBron James and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to WFTS. Blaze told the Tampa ABC station his goal is to play in the NFL.

On top of being an amazing budding athlete, he’s on the honor roll at school, according to his father.

In eight years when Blaze is old enough to compete in the Olympics don't be surprised to see his name again.

