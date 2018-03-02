Tiger Woods to play for ninth Arnold Palmer Invitational win

Tiger Woods after making birdie on the third green during the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 16, 2018.

MEXICO CITY - Tiger Woods is adding two additional tournaments, including a stop at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he tries to ready his game for the Masters.

The PGA Tour says he committed on Friday to play next week in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. Woods has never played the tournament near Tampa, Florida, though he played Innisbrook when it hosted the old JC Penney Mixed Team Classic.

This will be his third tournament in four weeks on the PGA Tour since returning from a fourth back surgery.

Woods tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines, took two weeks off and then missed the cut at Riviera and finished 12th last week at the Honda Classic. Woods also says he is playing the following week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he has won eight times.

