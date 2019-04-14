Celebrities on Twitter react to Tiger Woods winning the Masters

Tiger Woods of the United States smiles after being awarded the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

How celebrities and other reacted to Tiger Woods winning the Masters on Sunday, the first major title for Woods since 2008 and 15th overall, second only to the 18 won by Jack Nicklaus.

Jack Nicklaus

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Stephen Curry

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

Phil Mickelson

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

Tom Brady

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Barack Obama

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Serena Williams

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Magic Johnson

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

Charles Barkley

Tiger Woods winning The Masters again, I just damn near choked on my jelly donut. Maybe I can comeback too and grab some rebounds for the #Warriors this #NBAPlayoffs to get me a ring. What y’all think America? #TheMasters #DubNation #StrengthInNumbers — Charles Barkley (@NotChuckBarkley) April 14, 2019

President Trump

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Coming full circle

Tiger Woods and his father Earl after his first Masters win in 1997.



Tiger and his son Charlie after winning his 5th Masters on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uhGOd4eGYt — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2019

Soccer players in prime last time Woods won a major

April 10th 2005: The last time before today Tiger Woods won #TheMasters



April 10th 2005: Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona



Just look at the goal scorers. pic.twitter.com/t8Wi7wUVRh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2019

