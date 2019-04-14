Celebrities on Twitter react to Tiger Woods winning the Masters

How celebrities and other reacted to Tiger Woods winning the Masters on Sunday, the first major title for Woods since 2008 and 15th overall, second only to the 18 won by Jack Nicklaus.
Jack Nicklaus
A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019
Stephen Curry
Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019
Phil Mickelson
What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019
Tom Brady
Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019
Barack Obama
Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019
Serena Williams
I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019
Magic Johnson
A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019
Charles Barkley
Tiger Woods winning The Masters again, I just damn near choked on my jelly donut. Maybe I can comeback too and grab some rebounds for the #Warriors this #NBAPlayoffs to get me a ring. What y’all think America? #TheMasters #DubNation #StrengthInNumbers — Charles Barkley (@NotChuckBarkley) April 14, 2019
President Trump
Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019
Coming full circle
Tiger Woods and his father Earl after his first Masters win in 1997.
Tiger and his son Charlie after winning his 5th Masters on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uhGOd4eGYt — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2019
Soccer players in prime last time Woods won a major
April 10th 2005: The last time before today Tiger Woods won #TheMasters
April 10th 2005: Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona
Just look at the goal scorers. pic.twitter.com/t8Wi7wUVRh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2019
