UCF releases complete 2019 football schedule

Knights aim for 3rd straight perfect regular season

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Central Florida cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF on Thursday announced its full 2019 football schedule.

The Knights, coming off back-to-back perfect regular seasons, will play six home games at Spectrum Stadium, including the season opener against Florida A&M on Thursday, Aug. 29 or Saturday, Aug. 31.

UCF will host Stanford and visit Pittsburgh, two Power 5 schools, on consecutive weeks in September.

UCF's rivalry game, the annual War On I-4 versus USF, will once again take place on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Spectrum Stadium.

The American Athletic Conference Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

See the team's full schedule below. An * denotes conference game.

Date                                          Opponent                         TV                          

Thu./Sat., Aug. 29/31            Florida A&M                    TBD                                       

Sat., Sept. 7                             at Florida Atlantic                                                          

Sat., Sept. 14                           Stanford                                                                           

Sat., Sept. 21                           at Pittsburgh                                                                   

Sat., Sept. 28                           UConn *                                                                                                      

Fri., Oct. 4                                 at Cincinnati *                 ESPN Networks                

Sat., Oct. 19                             ECU *                                                                                                         

Sat., Oct. 26                             at Temple *                                                                     

Sat., Nov. 2                               Houston *                                                                                                  

Fri., Nov. 8                                at Tulsa *                         ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 23                             at Tulane *

Fri., Nov. 29                              South Florida *                ESPN Networks                

Sat., Dec. 7                               AAC Championship

 

