UCF releases complete 2019 football schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF on Thursday announced its full 2019 football schedule.

The Knights, coming off back-to-back perfect regular seasons, will play six home games at Spectrum Stadium, including the season opener against Florida A&M on Thursday, Aug. 29 or Saturday, Aug. 31.

UCF will host Stanford and visit Pittsburgh, two Power 5 schools, on consecutive weeks in September.

UCF's rivalry game, the annual War On I-4 versus USF, will once again take place on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Spectrum Stadium.

The American Athletic Conference Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

See the team's full schedule below. An * denotes conference game.

Date Opponent TV

Thu./Sat., Aug. 29/31 Florida A&M TBD

Sat., Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic

Sat., Sept. 14 Stanford

Sat., Sept. 21 at Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 28 UConn *

Fri., Oct. 4 at Cincinnati * ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 19 ECU *

Sat., Oct. 26 at Temple *

Sat., Nov. 2 Houston *

Fri., Nov. 8 at Tulsa * ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 23 at Tulane *

Fri., Nov. 29 South Florida * ESPN Networks

Sat., Dec. 7 AAC Championship

