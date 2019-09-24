UCF schedules home-and-home against Boise State, BYU

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida announced the Knights have scheduled games in future seasons against Boise State University and Brigham Young University.

This may help settle the debate down the road on who is the best team in the Group of 5. Boise State and UCF are always in the discussion for the top spot.

The Group of 5 is comprised of teams that play in American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," UCF Vice President and Athletics Director Danny White said in a press release.

UCF's next game against BSU will be at Spectrum Stadium to start the 2021 season. The Knights will play on the blue turf in Idaho in 2023.

During the 2023 season, BYU will play against UCF at Spectrum Stadium.

The next season, the Knights will head to Utah to play the Cougars.

Below is a chart from UCF showing the Knights' future non-conference opponents.

