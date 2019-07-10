UCF QB Mack breaks ankle, out indefinitely

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio…

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who replaced McKenzie Milton last year and was competing with Brandon Wimbush and others for the starting job this season, broke his ankle in a non-football related activity and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

"There is no specific timetable for his return. He will not be available for training camp," UCF coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. "We hope Darriel has a speedy recovery, but we are excited about the talent we have in the quarterback room to start the season."

Mack, a redshirt sophomore, was a backup to Milton last season and replaced him when Milton suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing rival USF. Milton will miss the 2019 season because of the injury.

Wimbush, a Notre Dame transfer, will compete with redshirt freshman Quadry Jones and true freshman Dillon Gabriel for the Knights' starting QB spot.

