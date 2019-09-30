UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

CINCINNATI - The University of Central Florida will head to Cincinnati for a Friday night game against the Bearcats.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

The Knights are coming off a huge 56-21 win against the UConn Huskies.

UCF dominated the entire game and UConn was never really in it.

The Bearcats are 3-1 on the year.

Cincinnati's game against UCF will be the team's first conference game of the season.

Dillon Gabriel leads the way at quarterback for UCF with 1,338 passing yards.

At wide receiver, Gabriel Davis has 25 catches for 499 yards and eight touchdowns.

Greg McCrae and Adrian Killins Jr. each have 300+ rushing yards on the year for the Knights.

UCF leads the series 3-1.

The last time the two teams played was on Nov. 17, 2018. The Knights won the game 38-13.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jim More

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 4.5-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 60.



