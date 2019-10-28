UCF vs. Houston: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights return to Orlando for a game at noon Saturday against the Houston Cougars.

The Knights are coming off a 63-21 win against the Temple Owls in Philadelphia.

The game against Houston will not be the only contest the Knights will pay attention to Saturday.

UCF will be following the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. East Carolina Pirates.

The Knights need a couple Bearcats' losses to move ahead of them in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference.

UCF leads the overall series 5-3. The last time the two teams played against each other the Cougars won 31-24 on Oct. 29, 2016.

The last time the Knights beat the Cougars was back in 2014.

The offense is the main reason UCF is 6-2 on the year.

The Knights have the second best offense in the country averaging 561 yards a game.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has been outstanding for UCF this year. He has 50 catches for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Davis is expected to be a second-or third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Marquez Stevenson leads the way on offense for Houston. Stevenson has 34 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns including a 96-yard reception.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 23-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 70.

