UCF vs. Tulsa: How to watch, stream, listen

TULSA, Okla. - The University of Central Florida is a three-score Las Vegas favorite to win it's road game against Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Friday.

UCF is on a three-game win streak while Tulsa has lost its last five games.

The Knights have yet to win a game in Tulsa.

Tulsa leads the overall series 7-3.

The last time the two played was on Nov. 19, 2016. The Golden Hurricane won 35-20.

The Knights' offense has been the main key in the team's success this year.

UCF is averaging 551 yards a game and 46.3 points a game.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,516 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Otis Anderson has run for 5,432 yards and three touchdowns and Bentavious Thompson has run for 467 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Gabriel Davis is UCF's leading receiver with 962 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who is announcing the game on television? Dave Flemming, Gene Chizik and Paul Carcaterra.

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 17-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 69.5.

Who does UCF play in Week 12? Bye Week

Who does Tulsa play in Week 12? Bye Week





