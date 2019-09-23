UCF vs. UConn: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights will start conference play in the American Athletic Conference against the UConn Huskies at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

The Knights are favored to win the game by six touchdowns.

UCF lost in the regular season for the first time in three years, 35-34, to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

UConn is 1-2 on the year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN 2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Marc Daniels, Garry Parris, Scott Adams

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 43-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 66.



