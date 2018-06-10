Danny White discusses career, UCF's success on "After The Whistle"

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 sports director Jamie Seh welcomed UCF Athletic Director Danny White to the studio for an extended conversation about the Knights’ direction on her Saturday night sports show, “After The Whistle.”

Danny White said when he was hired by UCF in November, 2015, his expectation was to compete for championships.

Success has come quickly in the form conference titles in football and baseball, as well as postseason appearances in basketball, soccer, golf, and more.

Grades are up, and so is fundraising but the work is just beginning.

"After The Whistle" airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.