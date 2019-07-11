USWNT star Rose Lavelle dressed up as Mia Hamm in elementary school

U.S. Women's Soccer player Rose Lavelle is having the best week ever, and it just got better after the elementary school she went to as a child shared a photo of her Lavelle dressed up as Mia Hamm for a school project.

"Once upon a time, this little girl dressed up as her hero, Mia Hamm, for a book sharing project," the post reads. "Today, this amazing woman won her own gold medal, wearing the number 16, as part of the United States National Women's Team."

Rose Lavelle’s elementary school posted this on Facebook.



So cool to see her empower the next generation of women 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KhXXvOXdI3 — Vanessa Richardson (@Vanessa_WLWT) July 8, 2019

The school also congratulated Lavelle for winning the Bronze Ball, which is awarded to the third-best player in the World Cup tournament. Lavelle scored during the gold medal match, which is a pretty big deal, but to be recognized as the tournament's third-best player is the icing on the cake.

It's not surprising Lavelle dressed as soccer hero Hamm when she was younger. Hamm was one of the biggest stars of the women's soccer team in the '90s and helped the team win its first two World Cup titles. She inspired countless soccer players who grew up watching her win Olympic medals and World Cup titles, much like the current U.S. team is inspiring young soccer players to dream big.

We wouldn't be surprised if little girls start dressing up as Lavelle for school projects about their heroes soon.

ROSE. LAVELLE. 🌹🇺🇸



A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

