What to know about the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 6 at the Daytona International Speedway. year.

Are tickets still available this year?

Fans can still buy tickets on ticketmaster.com.

You can buy tickets for around $50.

Tickets by the finish line are going for $144.

Where should I park?

Lot 4 is the closest parking lot to the track. A parking spot will cost $40 on race day. Free parking is available in Lot 7 at the intersection of Bill France and North Clyde Morris Boulevards.

Will there be a fireworks show after the race?

The fireworks are back this year. The show will last 15 minutes. This year’s fireworks show will feature 12,000 pounds of explosive powder. One of the firework displays will feature a 3-D box with the letters. U.S.A.

Who won last year?

Erik Jones won after 168 laps. Martin Truex Jr. came in second and AJ Allmendinger came in third place.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.