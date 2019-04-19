What you need to know about Fan Fest ahead of Orlando Magic playoff game

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic on Friday will host their first playoff game in seven years, and the team is hoping its fans are up to the challenge.

Tipoff against the Toronto Raptors is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece.

Leading up to the game, Magic head coach Steve Clifford and players are hoping fans will bring their energy and excitement downtown.

A free Fan Fest will be held outside the Amway Center on Church Street starting at 4 p.m.

Fan Fest activities will include:

Large LED screen with FOX Sports Florida game telecast

Budweiser lounge featuring charging stations and additional TVs locked on to FOX Sports Florida game telecast

Fan Fest activities to feature: sport court, rock climbing wall, video game truck and entertainment, including a DJ and the Rhythm and Blue Drumline

Games and prizes

$8 24-ounce cans of Bud and Bud Light

Food and beverages available at Magic Grill and Local Food Trucks

No ticket required, and all fans are welcome

There is a chance for thunderstorms, so if you are going downtown, be prepared for the weather.

