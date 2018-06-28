Tequila shot cheers! Why Mexico fans partied at Korean Embassy after World Cup win

So, are Mexico and South Korea now the unlikeliest of best friends?

Judging by the reaction of Mexican soccer fans on Wednesday, that is the case.

With Mexico losing to Sweden in the final match of pool play at the World Cup, the only hope of Mexico advancing to the round of 16, or the knockout stage as it's also called, was defending World Champion Germany suffering an upset loss to South Korea in another match played simultaneously.

Odds of that were remote at best going in, given betting $550 on a German win would have resulted in a $100 payday.

South Korea also had nothing to play for, given it lost its first two games of pool play and had no chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

But lo and behold, the miracle actually happened.

Thanks to two late goals, South Korea stunned the Germans and won 2-0, knocking Germany out of the competition before the knockout stage.

To say thanks, Mexican fans in a good way stormed the South Korean embassy in Mexico City and started partying with South Korean officials.

Re: Korea defeating Germany, thus allowing Mexico to progress to the next round--this video of Mexican fans bumrushing the Korean embassy in Mexico City to thank the ambassador personally, and forcing him to down tequila shots is so beautiful and perfect :joy: #KORGER pic.twitter.com/E1GeZCRrlK — Very Stable Genius (@Rantaramic) June 27, 2018

The fans lifted South Korean ambassadors on their shoulders and gave them shots of tequila while chanting "Brother, now you are Mexican."

South Korean flags were also flown in this impromptu fiesta.

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

The Mexican airline Aeromexico also showed its gratitude, announcing a 20 percent discount on its Korean flights.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.