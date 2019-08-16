World wakeboarding champion hosts Breast Cancer Survivors Day on Lake Ivanhoe

Meagan Ethell perfrorms at Wakefest at Center Hill Lake, Tennessee, United States on July 21, 2019. (Image: Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second year, Orlando resident and wakeboarding champion Meagan Ethell will host an event dedicated to celebrating those who are still battling or have survived breast cancer.

The second annual Breast Cancer Survivors Day happens Sunday on Lake Ivanoe starting at 11 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to yoga, boating, wake surfing, wakeboarding and lunch.

There is limited space available. Attendees are asked to sign up in advance. To register, click here.

Ethell is considered the No. 1 wakeboarder in the world as a six-time wakeboarding world champion.

On Monday, Ethell will be on the News 6 at Nine show to talk about her passion project and being a professional wakeboarder.

