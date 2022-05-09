News 6 named station of the year for second straight year

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 was named the overall large market station of the year for the second straight year.

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists held its award show Saturday in Orlando, with News 6 taking home the top honor, along with several other accolades.

WKMG-TV won awards in the following categories:

News 6 executive producer John Ambrogne and producers Ryan Burkett and Cathleigh Winningham won “Best Television Morning Newscast” for their coverage of “Launch of Crew-2 Mission: April 23, 2021 | 5:30 a.m.”

WKMG-TV’s news team won best “Continuing Coverage” for their entry titled “Capitol Riot Arrests.”

News 6 anchor Matt Austin and photographer Paul Giorgio won best “Series/Franchise | Light” for their “Getting Results Award” coverage.

Investigative reporter Mike DeForest and photographer Darran Caudle won best “Political, Government, Election Reporting | Single” for their entry titled “Voter Fraud.”

WKMG-TV was a finalist in the following categories:

Assistant news director Jason Olson, executive producer Victoria Lyons and producer Ken Pilcher were finalists in the “Best Television Evening Newscast” category for their “Othal Wallace Manhunt: June 24, 2021 | 7 p.m.” entry.

WKMG-TV’s news team were finalists in the “Breaking News | Station” category for their “Othal Wallace Manhunt” coverage.

News 6 investigative reporter Erik Sandoval and photographers Paul Giorgio and Jim Cavanaugh were finalists for the “Environmental Reporting | Series” category for “Forecasting Change.”

Investigative reporter Merris Badcock and photographer Paul Giorgio were finalists in the “General Assignment” category for their “Traffic Angel” entry.

News 6 investigative reporter Erik Sandoval and photographer Jim Cavanaugh were finalists in the “General Assignment | Long” category for their “Policing 2.0″ coverage.

Investigative reporter Mike Holfeld and photographer Robert Breuer were finalists in the “Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting” category for their work on “Make Ends Meet.”

Investigative reporter Merris Badcock and photographer Anthony Murdock were finalists for the best “Series/Franchise | Hard” with their “One Giant, Big Failure” coverage.

News 6 producers Tiffany Browne, Robert Brown and Ken Pilcher were finalists for the best “Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical” category with their “Black History Month” coverage.

News 6 photographer Paul Giorgio was a finalist for the best “Use of Sound” for his “Running 4 Heroes” entry.

Investigative reporter Mike DeForest and photographer Darran Caudle were finalists for the best “Investigative Reporting | Single” category for their “Realtor Scheme” entry.

News 6 anchor Kirstin O’Connor, photographer Paul Giorgio and traffic safety expert and anchor Steve Montiero were finalists for the best “Health Reporting | Series” for their “Trooper Steve: A Survival Story” entry.

