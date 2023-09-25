WKMG-TV News Director Allison McGinley honored with Barney Oldfield Distinguished Service Award

WKMG-TV News 6, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, is honored to announce that News Director Allison McGinley has been honored with the prestigious Barney Oldfield Distinguished Service Award.

The Barney Oldfield Distinguished Service Award was created in honor of Barney Oldfeld, founder of RTDNA, formerly RTDNF when he founded it. It’s awarded annually to an individual who, through their own efforts, has contributed to the growth and success of RTDNA.

“I’m thankful to RTDNA for this incredible honor,” McGinley said. “And I continue to be deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve working journalists and aspiring journalists and to work in earnest to preserve the integrity and the freedom of the press.”

From starting as an intern in 1994 to becoming news director in 2015, McGinley has always focused on serving Central Florida. McGinley has played a key role in changing state law on texting and driving, getting back the money so many Floridians needed during the pandemic with “Make Ends Meet” and shining a light on the issues that continue to divide so many in the hopes of bridging the gap.

Recently, she led her team through a complete revamp of the afternoon lineup by taking over the scheduled 5:30 p.m. newscast with new programming. The new programming included News 6 locally produced podcasts and longer format journalistic shows hosted by News 6 anchors and reporters.

Through Allison’s leadership, News 6 has produced award-winning local news while sharing stories that celebrate and highlight our diverse communities, local businesses and those who innovate and generate solutions.

“Allison’s recognition on a national level is a reflection of the talent, effort and leadership she brings to her team at WKMG each day,” said Jeff Hoffman, general manager of WKMG-TV.

Over the past 27 years, McGinley has managed not only to “make good” but to “do good.”