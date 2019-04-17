Florida woman fends off 300-pound, half-naked attacker with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 65-year-old Florida woman wasn’t going to sit by and watch a man break into her car, according to Gainesville police, so she grabbed a bat and took matters into her own hands.

Clarese Gainey said she heard a noise outside her apartment and saw a man in his boxers tugging at her car door handle and knocking on the window, according to WGFL.

Before calling police, Gainey told WGFL she approached the burglar with a baseball bat.

"I grab my bat, I brace myself and I ease the door open," Gainey said.

Police said Antonio Mosely, who is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 300 pounds, charged the woman.

In response, Gainey hit the half-naked attacker in the head with her baseball bat, police said.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head, like, 'Pi-yah!' he said, 'Ow!'" Gainey said, describing the incident.

Mosely left behind his pants, shirt and a sock as he ran to a nearby mobile home park, and was later tracked down by a K-9 unit, according to police.

When police brought Mosely to Gainey for identification, she was able to identify him by his head injury.

Mosley is being charged with two counts of burglary and drug possession and is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun," Gainey said to WGFL. "Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat). Because I gone, 'Pi-yow!'"

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.