All dogs go to ... church? Welcome to Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. - All dogs may go to heaven, but not all dogs go to church.

Saint Benedict's Episcopal Church in Plantation has welcomed dogs to its Saturday service for the past 10 years. The Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday that the service targets dog owners who want to avoid leaving their companions at home while they worship.

The rector of the church, Father Albert Cutie, questions if one can "really pray and leave a loved one behind."

Cutie said many of the church's patrons live alone, and a pet can often become their closest family member.

He said the attending dogs are quiet, except when they meet after Holy Communion. An animal blessing ceremony is also held each year at the church, whose motto is "all are welcome."



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.