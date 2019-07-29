Burglar out on bond strikes again, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A burglary suspect who was out on bond was arrested Saturday for a similar crime, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Louisiana Drive in Palm Coast shortly before 1 p.m. to investigate a residential burglary and found a shirtless man wearing red gloves standing near a Dodge Nitro parked in the home's driveway.

As deputies approached the man, later identified as 41-year-old Justin Aldrich, they said he ignored commands and instead got into the vehicle and sped off onto Matanzas Woods Parkway.

A search of the residence's perimeter showed broken glass and other signs of forced entry, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted but Aldrich sped off. A pursuit was briefly authorized but then terminated due to public safety concerns.

Aldrich was eventually arrested when officers again attempted a traffic stop and he pulled into the Palm Coast Post Office parking lot, according to authorities.

He faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, burglary of a dwelling and fleeing and eluding.

Saturday's incident marked Aldrich's second arrest in less than a week. On Tuesday, deputies said they caught him breaking into a home and he tried to claim he was just pressure washing the residence.

He was released from the Volusia County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.

