Florida woman udder arrest after cows herd her into custody

SANFORD, Fla. - A car thief bailed out of the stolen car and hoofed it Monday, however, a herd of cows corralled the suspect and led police to her, according to Seminole County Sheriff's Office helicopter video.

Sanford police said they spotted a stolen Subaru SUV from Brevard County Monday near Celery and Locust avenues and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the Subaru kept going, running a stop sign, and crashed into a ditch near Celery and Sipes avenues, according to the police report.

Police said the driver, Jamie Young, 46, ran into a pasture to the east and the passenger, Jennifer Kaufman, ran into a cow pasture to the south of the crash. Another passenger stayed at the crash scene and was arrested, according to police.

Young was found hiding in some bushes and arrested with the help of K-9s, according to the report. However, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office aerial alert team continued to track Kaufman running through the cow pasture, where she would soon meet the bovines who would become her undoing.

In the aerial video recording, the pilot advised Sanford police "for a good visual" to look for the "large group of cows" chasing the suspect.

The video shows Kaufman running across the field with about 20 cows close on her tail. One cow even looks like it tried to catch her, eventually herding the suspect to authorities.

"A group of cows provided law enforcement a big assist, repeatedly following and helping corral one who strayed on to their turf," the Sheriff's Office said in the video shared on social media.

Kaufman and Young are charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, trespassing and petit theft.

