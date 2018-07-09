'Dead Body Guy' calling it a career

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A man who gained fame from playing corpses in television shows and movies is getting ready to say his final "goodbye" and retire.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Chuck Lamb says he originally pursued his acting career as a "bucket list thing."

Lamb dubbed himself the "Dead Body Guy" in hopes of getting roles, and he set up a website under that name. His debut was in 2006 on the TV show "What I Like About You."

The 60-year-old is credited with 11 on-screen deaths and has been profiled by The New York Times and other news outlets.

Lamb said he now believes his story of achievement makes people feel good.

Lamb said he would like to be on "The Walking Dead" before retiring to his Florida home.

