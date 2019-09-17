Deputies: Couple had sex in patrol car after arrest in Florida

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities say a man and a woman who were stopped for drunken bicycling in a Florida beach town had sex in a deputy's patrol car before one of them fled naked.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies last Friday arrested Aaron Thomas and Megan Mondanaro. Both face charges of resisting arrest with violence, committing a lascivious act and exposing sexual organs.

The Florida Times-Union reports a deputy was patrolling Fernandina Beach when he spotted the bicyclists nearly avoid getting hit by a car.

An arrest report says that after they were put into the squad car to await being taken to jail, they took off their clothes and started having sex. A naked Thomas was removed from the cruiser but fled. He was later captured.

Court records showed no attorneys for them.

