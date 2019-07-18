Fight at Five Guys lands five guys in jail

Five guys arrested after fight at Florida Five Guys. Try and say this five times fast.

That’s what really happened at a Five Guys in Stuart, Florida, according to police.

In a Facebook post the Stuart Police Department said, “Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday? Early afternoon, Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest.”

Three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed in jail, according to police.

Police said they do not know what caused the fight.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.