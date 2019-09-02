Florida cat burglar turns out to be a cat

A cat named Bones is nabbed in a burglary in Florida.

NAPLES, Fla. - Florida deputies have a cat burglar in custody, and, literally, it's a cat.

The Naples Daily News reports Collier County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress.

A homeowner heard knocking on a sliding door along with meowing. The caller said they thought the cat sounds were a ruse to try to get them to open the door.

When deputies arrived, they found the culprit was a small cat named Bones. They posted a photo on Facebook of the cat in the back of a patrol car, poking its head through a barred window.

The department said Bones was taken to a county animal shelter for "fur-ther questioning."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.