Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless from park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping in a city park.

West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation director Leah Rockwell told the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion. She said the pavilion rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the park, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.

Illaya Champion told the Post, "It's wrong" to chase people away with music. He said he'll still sleep there, but, "It's on and on, the same songs."

