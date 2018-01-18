Florida cop guilty of threatening to release nude pics of ex-girlfriend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An officer who threatened to send nude photos of his former girlfriend to their colleagues on a Florida police force has been found guilty of extortion.

The SunSentinel reported that jurors took just 20 minutes Wednesday to decide that James Krey, 40, threatened to release the photos and a sex video unless she resigned from her position on the Davie Police Department.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced in February.

The 26-year-old woman testified she met Krey when she was a rookie and their rocky relationship lasted more than a year. In a series of text messages she read to jurors,

Krey said he would send the pictures to the SWAT team and others unless she resigned and left the county.

Krey is free on a $30,000 bond.

