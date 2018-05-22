Florida man arrested after telling kids where babies come from

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man climbed on top of playground equipment and yelled a vulgar explanation of where babies come from as children played nearby, officials said.

An officer said he watched Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, climb on top of a piece of equipment where children were playing Sunday and start shouting that babies come out of women.

The officer said Ryan used inappropriate language, and parents rushed to remove their children from the busy playground.

Earlier in the day, police said Ryan approached tourists and made inappropriate comments to women in an effort to get their male partners to confront him. An officer was watching him at the time.

Ryan was charged with disorderly conduct, found guilty and fined $118.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.