Florida man claims bobcat attacked him inside condo

Woman says she only has house cats as pets

By AP Author
Christine Lee holds her long-haired house cat, Calli, in her condominium in downtown Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017. In a lawsuit, a contractor alleges that he was attacked by a bobcat while working in the condo.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida contractor says he was attacked by a bobcat inside a woman's condo, but the animal's owner says her feline is no predator, just a 10-pound domestic longhair kitty named Calli.

The contractor, Marcos Hernandez, filed a lawsuit in Tampa on Dec. 19, alleging condo owner Christine Lee illegally kept a bobcat inside her unit. Hernandez says a bobcat scratched him on May 16, causing him serious injuries after he entered the condo to conduct a fire safety inspection.

Lee wasn't there at the time. She says she has never owned a bobcat, just Calli and a sleeker black cat named Max.

Hernandez's suit also names the condominium building's owner. The lawsuit was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, which took a photo of Lee and her cat.

