Florida man ends standoff for slice of pizza, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man accused of threatening his family ended a four-hour standoff with police after he was promised a slice of pizza, officials said.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Evan Charles McLemore, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with resisting an officer and aggravated stalking.

Police said officers responded to a report of a possible battery at the Pensacola home and found McLemore had barricaded himself in a room. Officers said McLemore claimed to have a gun, so they brought in a SWAT team.

Crisis negotiators eventually managed to coax McLemore out with the promise of pizza. It wasn't clear if he actually received a slice.

McLemore's bond was set at $105,000. Jail records didn't list an attorney.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.