Florida man hit by car during botched Keke Challenge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man was a struck by a car while filming a video for the so-called Keke Challenge.

Jaylen Norwood, 22, was supposed to hop on the hood of a friend's car while recording a web video, but he slipped and was struck by the car, WPLG-TV in Miami reported.

"Sooo I was originally suppose to jump on the hood of the car, but I slipped. ... Keke never loved me," Norwood wrote on Instagram, referencing the song Lyrics.

In the latest Internet-fueled trend, people across the country have been recording video of themselves getting out of cars and dancing to Drake's hit song "In My Feelings." Police agencies across the country have warned people that the stunt is dangerous as Norwood can attest.

Norwood is taking the botched stunt in stride. He appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to explain what went wrong.

"The plan was, he was supposed to come slow toward me, and I was going to jump on the hood and continue dancing," Norwood told the late-night show host Monday night.

"I see," Kimmel said.

"It went left," Norwood said. "It went left. OK. He came fast and, you know, he's driving, so he can't hear me say, 'Stop.' So, I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is it.'"

Norwood joked that he is the most famous person in Florida, which he is hoping to parlay into a viral video career.

"We've figured out we can get paid for this -- harming our bodies on video," Norwood told the Palm Beach Post. "This is the dream!"

