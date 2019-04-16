Florida man killed by 'world's most dangerous bird' did not have permit

ALACHUA, Fla. - A Florida breeder who was fatally attacked by a large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea did not have a permit to own the animal, officials said.

Marvin Hajos, 75, was killed by a cassowary Friday near Gainesville, according to authorities.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Karen Parker confirmed Monday that Hajos exercised an exemption in the agency's captive wildlife rules. The Gainesville Sun reported that a permit is normally required to possess, sell or publicly exhibit cassowaries, but breeders are exempt from the rule.

Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet tall and weigh up to 130 pounds.

The San Diego Zoo's website calls them the world's most dangerous bird, with a 4-inch, dagger-like claw on each foot that can cut open people or predators.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.