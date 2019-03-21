Florida man says woman hosed him down for fishing in water she owns

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A fight over fishing is making waves online after a man claimed a Vero Beach woman sprayed him with a hose and told him he couldn't fish near her home because she owns the water, according to CBS 12 News.

Jose Ortiz, who is from New Jersey but lives in Melbourne, told WPEC-TV that he regularly fishes along State Road A1A, just south of the Sebastian Inlet, and never had any issues.

He said he was on public property last week when Joyce Khatibi, a nearby homeowner, started yelling at him.

Khatibi told WPEC-TV that Ortiz trespassed through several properties and was fishing from the shore.

In a video, Ortiz asked Khatibi if all the water by the dock belongs to her. She said, "Yes."

She then grabbed a hose and started spraying water toward Ortiz, although she claims she did not directly spray him.

An Indian River County sheriff's deputy was called to the scene and asked Ortiz to leave after looking at property records online.

WPEC-TV reported that Khatibi's property line does not extend into the water, unlike her neighbors.

Ortiz said he plans to file a complaint against Khatibi.

He's also planning a "Fish Joyce's Dock" event this weekend, inviting several fishermen to join him near her property. He said about 400 are expected, and he will livestream the event on Facebook.

Talk about a fish tale.

