Florida man tries to bribe his way out of DUI arrest, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida man who was caught driving drunk with open bottles in his vehicle offered to pay off the arresting officers if they released him, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said Amado Cordova Izaguirre traveled from the curb across lane dividers and back to the curb four to five times around midnight Wednesday.

A police officer said Izaguirre's breath had a distinct smell of alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

Since Izaguirre spoke Spanish, another officer assisted with the investigation and explained to Izaguirre what a field sobriety exercise was, which he agreed to complete. Izaguirre also had both open and closed bottles of Corona beer in plain sight littered throughout his car, according to the affidavit.

During his interview, Izaguirre said he drank three beers while driving home around 11 p.m. and took three to four Clonazepam pills around 4 p.m., records show.

According to two breath samples, Izaguirre's blood alcohol levels were .14 at 1:19 a.m. and .139 at 1:23 a.m. During his breath test, he asked the officer, "What do I have to do to make this test appear negative" and what could be done to "help him out Hispanic to Hispanic," authorities said.

Police said Izaguirre offered each officer $1,000 if he was allowed to leave. Izaguirre then offered $300 to one officer and $2,000 to the other when the first officer was out of the booking room.

Izaguirre was arrested on charges of bribery of a public servant and driving under the influence.

