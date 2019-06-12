Florida man wearing 'Coke' shirt accused of selling crack cocaine

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man arrested on suspicion of selling crack cocaine was wearing a shirt that said "COKE" on the front of it, officials said.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office report said Terry Leon Simmons, 53, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of selling cocaine.

Authorities said an undercover officer bought $40 worth of crack from Simmons outside a Fort Pierce convenience store last Wednesday.

Two days later, detectives said they went to Simmons home to arrest him and reported finding marijuana and MDMA in the home.

Simmons was being held on $55,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

